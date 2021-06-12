Ishaan Khatter’s Father Rajesh Khattar On Reports Of Going Bankrupt: Being Sensitive Is The Need Of The Hour

A few weeks ago, Ishaan Khatter's actor-father Rajesh Khattar's second wife Vandana Sanjani had said that they faced a tough time paying medical bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, her statement caught everyone's attention as many people thought that Rajesh has become bankrupt. The Sooryavansham actor recently claimed that he has been getting calls from several people inquiring about his financial woes.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Rajesh Khattar clarified that he is not bankrupt and his wife Vandana's statement was blown out of proportion. He also admitted that he has gone through a financial crisis and said that the reports about him being bankrupt affected him. He told the portal, "It's not that I haven't suffered a financial setback, but hasn't that happened with almost everyone because of the slowing down of work during the pandemic? Right from Vandana's pregnancy to now, we have been doing the rounds of hospitals for the past two-and-a-half years. In fact, she was in the hospital even during the lockdown owing to postpartum depression."

Ishaan Khatter's father further stated that he was broke after learning about people's thoughts about him. He revealed that people thought he doesn't even have a penny to eat food. Apart from that, Rajesh Khattar is also upset with the fact that his stepson Shahid Kapoor and son Ishaan were dragged into it. He said, "That was in bad taste. They dragged them into it. We actors are accustomed to the occupational hazards of such baseless rumours circulating, but this was a bit much. God forbid, if I ever reach that stage, I have my family to support me. Everyone is going through a difficult time and being sensitive is the need of the hour."

For the unversed, Rajesh Khattar lost his father in April 2021, due to cardiac arrest. However, reports stated that he died of COVID-19. The actor is still recuperating with the loss and dealing with the same.