Ishaan Khatter's Filmy Birthday Wish For 'Bade Bhai' Shahid Kapoor Will Leave You Smiling!

One of Bollywood's most popular actors Shahid Kapoor, turns 40 today (February 25, 2021) today. While social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the Kabir Singh actor, his half-sibling and actor Ishaan Khatter switched on his filmy mode to wish his 'bade bhai.'

The Dhadak actor took to his Instagram page to share a then and now post, and borrowed a few lines from one of late actor Rajesh Khanna's famous songs from the iconic film Anand. Ishaan wrote, "Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I'll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday ❤️." Awww, that's so sweet of him!

In the collage shared by Ishaan, one of the snap is from their childhood days wherein a young Shahid is holding Ishaan in his arms. The other picture has the grown-up siblings posing for a picture.

Have a look at Ishaan's post.

Talking about his bond with Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan had shared in one of his interviews, "He is protective of me and he has that side. Bt there is also this big brother instinct that he has that he finds himself compelled to shut me up and shut me down every second instance that he gets. He loves to pull my leg. That is one of the dynamics of our relationship."

He had also opened up about comparisons with Shahid and said, "I was kind of prepared for that, after all, we share the same DNA and there's bound to be similarities and dissimilarities. He's been around for long and has a huge following so people will draw comparisons. But that's perfectly fine with me. It's an honour for me to be following in his footsteps and taking the legacy forward."

Speaking about Ishaan's upcoming projects, the young actor will next be seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He is also a part of Raja Krishna Menon's Pippa.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 Times The Actor Made Us Say 'Vaah! Performance Ho Toh Aisi'

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter Shares A Meryl Streep Quote On Humility After Kangana Ranaut Compares Herself To The Actress