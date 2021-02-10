Ishaan Khatter Shares A Meryl Streep Quote On Humility After Kangana Ranaut Compares Herself To The Actress

Netizens recently had a field day after Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Hollywood actresses Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. The Manikarnika star in her tweet, claimed that she has raw talent like multi-Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep, and can do skilled action and glamour like Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

If that was enough, in another tweet, the actress promised to give up being 'arrogant' if someone is able to name a better actress than her. When a netizen accused her of blasphemy, the actress claimed Meryl Streep could never do a film like Queen, and said that Indians' reverence for her was a result of their 'slave mentality'.

Kangana's self-appreciation tweets were mocked by many people, and some even called it her 'self-obssession' and 'arrogance'.

Amid this, actor Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram story to share a noteworthy quote by Meryl Streep that read, "My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one." For those who don't know, The Devil Wears Prada actress had made this statement while addressing the Princeton University in 2006.

Earlier, Richa Chadha had shared a checklist for narcissistic personality disorder in a tweet, which made many fans speculate that it was her response to Kangana's self-praise tweets.

Coming back to Kangana, the Dhaakad actress not only compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, but also claimed that she is better than Hollywood actor Tom Cruise when it comes to performing action scenes.

