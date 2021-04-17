Jaaved Jaaferi Feels His Son Meezaan Has All The Ingredients To Be A Good Actor And A Star

Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan Jaffrey made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production Malaal in 2019. Recently in an interaction with an entertainment portal, the Coolie No.1 actor opened up about his son Meezaan following his footsteps.

Calling him a 'hard-working boy', Jaaved said that he feels that his son has got the ingredients to be a good actor and a star as well.

The actor was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "He (Meezaan) is a hard-working boy, with a very good voice and a good personality. I feel he has got the ingredients to be a good actor and a star as well. I believe, an actor is a person good at his craft, while a star has the charisma and x factor that appeal to the masses. When you combine that you get a star actor like Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Meezaan wants to be a star actor.

While Meezaan's debut film Malaal failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office, the actor will be seen trying his hand at comedy in Priyadarshan's much anticipated comic caper Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Pranitha Subhash.

Jaaved is looking forward to Meezaan's second Bollywood film and was quoted as saying, "I don't know why people associate me with comedy only. I started as a villain, then did comedy and even played serious supporting roles. Even Meezaan was launched in a very serious role in Malaal. But it's good that he is starting with comedy with a master of situational comedy himself, Priyadarshan. So, I am looking forward to it."

On being asked if the father-son duo would share screen space in the future, Jaaved told the news portal, "As an actor I would love to, so if something good comes up, than I am game."

Speaking about Jaaved's upcoming projects, the actor will next be in Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi and Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police.

