Jackie Shroff Calls Tiger's Rumoured GF Disha A Charming Lady; 'There's A Disarming Honesty In Her Eyes'

While Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are yet to make their relationship, the former's father and actor Jackie Shroff was all praise for Disha with an interview with ETimes. The duo had recently shared screen space in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In his tete-a-tete with the leading leading, Jackie praised Disha's work ethics and called her a charming lady.

"Disha is a charming lady, and there's a disarming honesty in her eyes. She can look really simple, but at the same time, when she dances, she is all oomph. I am also aware of the fact that she has a huge number of followers on social media. For me, these kids are far beyond what I am or ever was. They are disciplined and have strong work ethics," the Ram Lakhan actor was quoted as saying.

Jackie Shroff Says Tiger Wants To Buy Back Their Old Family Home Which They Lost After Going Bankrupt

Jackie admitted that that he felt nervous to work with Disha as he is an 'introvert' and doesn't open up easily. However, once a rapport is established between him and his co-star, then there's no going back.

The actor further added that he maintained professional ethics with her. The tabloid quoted Jackie as saying, "Talking about Disha, I respect all my leading ladies. I treat them all the same - whether they are newcomers, a few films old, or my seniors. Wohi izzat rakhi maine Disha ke saath aur set ke ethics maintain kiye (I treated Disha with the same respect and maintained on-set ethics with her). But yes, we shared food on some occasions. She likes to eat gathia on her cheat days and I used to take it for her".

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Gashmeer Mahajani: Guru Dutt's Pyaasa Made A Mountain Of Difference To Me

For the longest time, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been linked together and are regularly spotted on lunch dates and jetting off for exotic getaways. However, the rumoured lovebirds continue to maintain 'good friends' tag.