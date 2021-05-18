Jackie Shroff Pays A Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Make-Up Man, Calls Him His Soulmate

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff recently took to his social media handle to share the unfortunate news of the passing away of his make-up man. The actor shared a heartfelt tribute for his make-up man along with the post. Other celebrities too, offered their condolences under the post.

Talking about the same, the Ram Lakhan actor shared a beautiful picture of himself with his late makeup-man. He stated that his make-up man by the name of Shashi Dada will always be at the deepest corner of his heart. He also stated that their association was of 37 long years. Take a look at the post shared by Jackie.

Shashi Dada 🙏Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart❤️



My make up person for 37 years passed away. pic.twitter.com/Oo7VED7eWr — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) May 18, 2021

Celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Divya Dutta, Gurmeet Choudhary and Rahul Dev also offered their condolences under the post. Meanwhile, Jackie was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. His performance in the same has been much appreciated by the masses.

Recently Jackie Shroff had gone down on a memory lane and spoken about his relationship with Salman. For the unversed, the Khal Nayak actor has known Salman ever since the latter had first made his debut in the industry. Jackie Shroff had revealed to a publication stating, "I have known him as a model and then as an assistant director, who handled my clothes and boots when I was shooting for Falak (1988). He used to look up to me and is like my little brother. When he was an AD, I used to show his photographs to the producers I was working with. Finally, KC Bokadia's brother-in-law gave him a break in Bollywood. It was Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) that catapulted him to stardom, but I feel that I was instrumental in him getting a break in the industry."

Talking further about their equation, Jackie revealed, "This is how our friendship started. Well, our friendship is not such that) we are very close, but he keeps coming up with films, aur jab bhi kuch bada aata hai toh (and whenever anything big comes up) he thinks of me first."The two have also worked in movies like Bharat, Bandhan, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye and Veer.