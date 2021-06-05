Jackie Shroff On 34 Years Of Marriage With Ayesha Shroff: She Is The Best Gift In My Life

It's double celebration time for the Shroff family today (June 5, 2021). Actor Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff turns a year older and also completes 34 years of marital bliss with husband Jackie Shroff. The celebrity couple's relationship has stood the test of times and their love for each other will fails to melt our hearts.

In an interaction with ETimes, Jackie Shroff opened up about his wife Ayesha and said that he is blessed to have her as his life partner.

The tabloid quoted the Ram Lakhan actor as saying, "I cannot express much but I just want to say that, as a wife, mother, daughter, and friend, I couldn't have asked for anyone else other than Ayesha. She is the best gift in my life. I am blessed to have Bhole as my life partner." For the unversed, Jackie fondly calls his wife 'Bholu.'

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's love story is straight out of a Bollywood film. Ayesha fell in love with Jackie when she was barely 13 years old.

In a candid interview with Simi Garewal, Jackie had once opened up about how much Ayesha loves him and recalled how she had once written a letter to his ex-girlfriend to marry him instead of leaving the actor after knowing about his affair.

He said, "I knew she was in love with me that much when she wrote a letter to an ex-girlfriend of mine, who was in the US at the time. She went away to the US, and she said she would come back and meanwhile I met her and fell in love with her. So, I told her that I am in love with this girl who is in the US. And she is going come. Then Ayesha asked if she can write a letter to her and she wrote a letter to her and said once you come back, we will live like sisters and get married to Jackie together." However, things didn't work out between Jackie and that US-based girl.

In the same interview, Ayesha had also reacted to this incident and said, "I just wanted him. If there was a choice between losing him and keeping with her, it is as simple as that."

Workwise, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Salman Khan-Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.