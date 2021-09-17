Jackie Shroff On Playing Salman Khan & Aamir Khan's Dad On-Screen: These Roles Don't Make Me Their Father

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when actor Jackie Shroff was asked about how he feels about playing father of actors like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on-screen, despite being only few years elder to them, he said that he doesn't think about such things. He further added that he looks at every role as an actor, and doesn't take himself so seriously.

Jackie told Times Of India that he is an actor and if he plays a terrorist, it doesn't mean that he has become one.

"Playing these roles, doesn't make me their father. It's okay. In my heydays, actor Sharad Kapoor once asked me if I can play his father, I said yes. I was a super duper star then. How does it matter? I can play a Sai Baba, a father or a terrorist. I don't take myself so seriously because I have seen the biggest of biggest actors depart," said the Ram Lakhan actor.

Jackie Shroff Reacts To Tiger Shroff's Beardless Look Being Compared To Kareena Kapoor; 'He Was Cool With It'

He further added, "Dev sahab, Shashi uncle, Shammi uncle, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna... all were my favourites. I remember how ladies were crazy for Kakaji (Rajesh Khanna). They used to kiss his white car until it turned red. How many people get to live that life? The phenomena of Kakaji, Shashiji, Dev Sahab, Vinod Khanna? So who the hell are we! Life is short. Time kaha hai?"

In the same interview, Jackie also praised his actor-son Tiger Shroff and said that he's proud of his achievements.

Jackie Shroff On His Son Tiger Buying A House For Ayesha Shroff: It Was His Dream Ever Since He Joined Films

"At 26, Tiger became the youngest action star and set a standard for himself. Everyone now calls me Tiger ka baap and that is the proudest moment for me," asserted the 64-year-old actor.