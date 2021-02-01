Jackie Shroff On Turning A Year Older: You Just Think About Your Experiences, That's How I Look At Ageing

It wouldn't be wrong to say that there's no one in Bollywood who can match Jackie Shroff's swag! 'Jaggu Dada' as popularly known by his fans, can give young stars a run for their money with his bindass attitude and charm.

The actor who turns 64 today (February 1, 2021), opened up about his birthday plans and revealed why he believes that age is just a number.

The Ram Lakhan actor spoke about how he is planning to ring in his birthday and told Hindustan Times, "This year on my birthday, I will do what I have been doing. Shoot, plant a tree and feed kids. I will also then have a dinner with my family. This is pretty much the ritual that I have been doing, and that is what I like to do."

On being asked to narrate a memory from his childhood birthdays, Jackie said, "I miss how I used to going to different classrooms and distribute sweets and eat it with my friends, those were the best days indeed."

Further, the actor joked that he thought he was turning 46 this year and continued, "You don't start thinking about age, you just think about your experiences, you start counting the breaths you take... that is how I look at ageing."

"I just believe in being focused on my health. That is what has been my goal for the past many years. That is everything and that is what I keep telling everyone. Just take care of your health," he further told the leading daily.

With regards to work, the actor is shooting for his new film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. Jackie will also be seen in a pivotal role in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Further, he is all set to reunite with his Ram Lakhan co-star Anil Kapoor for Subhash Ghai's murder mystery comedy titled Ram Chand Kishen Chand.

ALSO READ: 32 Years Of Ram Lakhan: Jackie Shroff Calls The Film 'Iconic'; Says 'It's A Milestone Of My Career'

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's Singham 3: Jackie Shroff To Play The Main Villain; Film To Have A 'Sooryavanshi' Connection?