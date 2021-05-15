Jackie Shroff Praises Birthday Girl Madhuri Dixit; Says 'The Best Thing About Her Is Her Simplicity On Sets'

Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit turns a year older today (May 15, 2021). Actor Jackie Shroff who shared screen space with the actress in many films in the 90s, opened up about his co-star in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid.

Talking about his experience of working with the Hum Aapke Hain Koun star, Jackie told ETimes, "While working with her, one doesn't realise how the day passes. Even today, I meet Madhuri as affectionately as we met on the first day."

He shared a memory from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas while filming the popular Kathak number 'Kahe Chede Mohe'.

Jackie spoke about how Madhuri pulled off the difficult dance moves and shared, "While shooting for 'Kahe Chede Mohe...' song, she had to do a lot of spins. It was only her practice and discipline which made it possible for her to stay rooted to the spot while performing because the ghagra was so heavy, its weight could have made her lose her balance." Jackie Shroff essayed the role of Devdas' friend Chunnilal in the film.

The Radhe actor further expressed his admiration for the diva and told ETimes, "The best thing about Madhuri is her simplicity on the sets; right from the producer to the spot boy, she treats everyone well. And when it comes to her on-screen performance, its sheer brilliance!"

When asked about his birthday wish for Madhuri, Jackie told the leading daily, "I wish for her to stay as awesome as she is; I will eternally be in awe of her. Happy birthday to her and loads of affection to her family."

Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit delivered several hit films together in the 90s which include Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, 100 Days, Parinda and others. Earlier on Jackie's birthday this year, the Bollywood diva penned a heartwarming wish for him that read, "Happy Birthday #JagguDadu @bindasbhidu 🎂 My most favourite onscreen "Ramji" 😁."