Jackie Shroff Recalls How His Brother Died While Trying To Save Someone; 'Dad Had Warned Him 'Din Kharab Hai''

Jackie Shroff in his recent chat with former actress turned writer Twinkle Khanna for her Tweak India channel recalled his brother and mother's passing away when he was young. The Ram Lakhan actor revealed that his elder brother passed away while trying to save somebody, after their astrologer father had warned him not to leave the house that day.

Jackie told Twinkle, "My brother died when I was 10. He was 17. He tried to save somebody. He drowned. That's the way life is, we've all seen this. Dil mein reh jaate hain, photo reh jaate hain (They're alive in our hearts and in photos)."

He went on to reveal that his father who was an astrologer, had warned his brother not to go to work that day. Jackie said that his brother went down to save someone in the sea without knowing how to swim and got drowned.

"Bhai ko bola tha, aaj kharab din hai, mat jaana bahar (He told my brother it's a bad day and that he shouldn't leave the house). He used to work at Century Mills. He was a mill hand. He said don't go to your mill today. And he didn't. But he went down to save somebody in the sea, and he drowned, without knowing how to swim," Shroff revealed during the conversation.

The actor said that while many people think of astrology as a 'joke', he can't deny the fact that his father's predictions had come accurate twice. He had also told him that he would become an actor someday.

In the same interview, Jackie also spoke about losing his mother whom he was very close to and recalled how his body became cold after she passed away. He revealed that he would take warmth from a fire and had to force himself not to 'jump' in it.

Speaking about movies, Jackie was last seen in Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi.