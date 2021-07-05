Jackie Shroff Recalls How Wife Ayesha Shroff Had Saved Him From Getting Thrashed By A Gang!

Recently, when actor Jackie Shroff made an appearance as a guest on a dance reality show, the Ram Lakhan star had an interesting revelation to make about his better half Ayesha Shroff. Jackie recalled how his wife had once saved him and his friend from being beaten up by a gang.

The actor who was one of the celebrity guests along with Suniel Shetty, was asked by the host if they are scared of their respective wives. Both the actors raised the placard saying 'yes.'

Elaborating on why he is scared of his wife Ayesha, Jackie recalled a hilarious anecdote and said, "Khaali naam dada hai bhidu. Main humesha darta aaya hoon, aaj se nahi pehle se. Maine Napean Sea Road pe, fight karte hua dekha meri wife ko, dost ke liye (I have always been scared of my wife. I saw her fighting on Nepeansea Road once for a friend)."

Jackie Shroff Says Tiger Wants To Buy Back Their Old Family Home Which They Lost After Going Bankrupt

He further added, "Mera dost aur main kuch aisi cheez ho gayi wahaan pe, toh bohot bada gang aa gaya tha humko dhone ke liye. Toh maine apni wife ko pehli baar dekha dhote hue. Tab se darta hoon (Something happened between my friend and me, and a big gang came there to beat us up. That is the first time I saw my wife thrashing someone. I have been scared of her since then)."

Meanwhile, Jackie and Ayesha clocked 34 years of marital bliss in June this year. Their son and actor Tiger Shroff had wished them by sharing their throwback snap with a caption that read, "Happy anniversary mommy daddy. So lucky to have you."

Krishna Shroff Reveals Dad Jackie Shroff Grows Organic Food And She & Tiger Are Lucky To Eat It!

While speaking with a leading tabloid, Jackie had said that he is blessed to have a life partner like Ayesha and was quoted as saying, "I cannot express much but I just want to say that, as a wife, mother, daughter, and friend, I couldn't have asked for anyone else other than Ayesha. She is the best gift in my life. I am blessed to have Bhole as my life partner."

Workwise, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.