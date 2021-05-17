Jackie Shroff Recalls Salman Khan's Days As AD On Sets; Says Superstar Handled His Clothes & Boots

It's known to all that Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff's friendship goes a long way/ The latter has known Salman right from the time when the superstar took his first baby step in showbiz as a model and then as an assistant director. Later, the duo went on to work together in films like Bandhan, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye, Veer and the recently-released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Jackie opened up about his equation with Salman and how he considers himself instrumental in Salman getting his first break in Bollywood. He also recalled the time when Salman Khan, as an assistant director, was in charge of his clothes and boots on the sets of his 1988 film Falak.

Jackie was quoted as saying "I have known him as a model and then as an assistant director, who handled my clothes and boots when I was shooting for Falak (1988). He used to look up to me and is like my little brother. When he was an AD, I used to show his photographs to the producers I was working with. Finally, KC Bokadia's brother-in-law gave him a break in Bollywood. It was Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) that catapulted him to stardom, but I feel that I was instrumental in him getting a break in the industry."

He further added, "Toh aise dosti shuru hui... well, dosti itni nahi hai ki (This is how our friendship started... Well, our friendship is not such that) we are very close, but he keeps coming up with films, aur jab bhi kuch bada aata hai toh (and whenever anything big comes up) he thinks of me first."

Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff recently shared screen space in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action thriller features Salman as a police officer who sets out on a mission to bust the drug mafia while Jackie essays the role of his boss.

After a year-long delay owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the film got a cross-platform release on Eid this year. Within hours, it was leaked on piracy websites, prompting Salman to issue a strict warning in which he warned those who are pirating his film by saying that the Cyber Cell will take action against them. Despite all the flak in terms of reviews, the Salman Khan-starrer is having a successful run in theatres overseas.