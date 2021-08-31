Jackie Shroff Says He Has No Contribution In Bringing Up Tiger Shroff To Be Such A Good Guy

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Jackie Shroff opened up about his actor-son Tiger Shroff and said that he has no contribution in bringing up Tiger Shroff to be such a good guy. He credited Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff and his two grandmothers for his nice upbringing.

Jackie Shroff On His Son Tiger Buying A House For Ayesha Shroff: It Was His Dream Ever Since He Joined Films

He told Indian Express, "Three goddess have brought him up as I was always away for work. Whenever I returned, I used to pamper him. I'm glad I couldn't spoil him. He's on a different plane altogether, the way he is disciplined towards his craft and fitness. I don't do serious talk about work with him. Whenever we meet, I treat him just like any other parent. We talk like friends. I just keep admiring his work and thank God and his fans for making him what he is today."

With respect to work, Jackie was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also starred Disha Patani alongside Salman Khan.

When asked about how he felt about playing elder brother of Disha in Radhe, as she also happens to be alleged girlfriend of his son Tiger, he said, "When you're acting, you don't see who the person is next to you. Otherwise acting becomes competitive. What's important is to keep your character in mind."

Tiger Shroff Says He Is A Virgin Just Like Salman Khan

In the same interview, he also reacted to comparisons between OTT and theatrical release and said, "Jo chaadar pe films dekhi jaati hain, woh rumaal pe kaise dekhenge? (films meant for big screen cannot be watched on such a small screen)."