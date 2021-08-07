jackky-bhagnani-and-tiger-shroff-unveil-the-teaser-of-vande-mataram

Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music is here with Tiger Shroff to take your heart by a stir with the reprised Hindi version of Vande Mataram. Unveiling the teaser of this patriotic anthem, voiced by Tiger Shroff as he makes his debut in Hindi songs.

Jackky Bhagnani shares, "So proud to present #VandeMataram, a song that conspires thousands of emotions. Here's a sneak peek! Sung beautifully by my bro @tigerjackieshroff, directed by my favorite @remodouza and composed by @vishalmishraofficial. ♥️Full song to be out on 10th August. @ankan_sen7 @jueevaidya @mekaushalkishore @vishalmishraofficial @rahuldid @warnermusicindia "

Tiger Shroff shares, "Grateful for @jackkybhagnani for me to sing #VandeMataram as my first hindi song. A lot of prep went into it with my vocal coach @suzzane_demello and of course @vishalmishraofficial's guidance. So happy to reunite with the amazing @remodsouza sir for this one ❤️ Here's a sneak peek for your that consipires thousands of emotions. ♥️ Exited!! Full song releasing on 10th August."

With the backing of Jackky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff and Remo D'Souza this project is sure to scale great hights. The visuals in the teaser look stupendous and it's only right for everyone's excitement and anticipation to soar high. An impressive teaser hints to one record-breaking track.

Only last year did Jjust Music tribute its first song to the nation, titled 'Muskurayega India' which uplifted spirits of millions. Some of the many in the trail of songs by Jackky Bhagnani music production company are Prada featuring Alia Bhatt, Jaaye Be by Ammy Virk, Jugni 2.0.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the song marks Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani's first collaboration as singer-music producer, even before they come together as actor and producer. The biggest single in recent times is all set to be unveiled on 10th August.

Sung by Tiger Shroff, Vande Mataram is directed by Remo D'Souza, Composed by Vishal Mishra, Lyrics by Kaushal Kishore and Choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya and Rahul Shetty.