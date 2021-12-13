Jacqueline Fernandez Currently Filming For Cirkus And Attack! Deets Inside

Jacqueline Fernandez is a busy bee with a number of films lined up for her. The actress is currently shooting for the Rohit Shetty film, Cirkus post which the actress will get onto the sets of Attack.

Talking about her schedules, Jacqueline Fernandez shares, "I have been shooting for Cirkus and we are just about to wrap this schedule. Next, I am off to the sets of Attack and we are shooting for a romantic number immediately."

She adds, "It's going to be super fun filming it with John. As I have been shooting for Cirkus, I haven't really had time for rehearsals so before the shoot we will have some time, but it will more or less be directly on the sets."

The super hot actress is set to be seen in films like Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Kick 2, Ram Setu besides other unannounced projects and dance numbers in the pipeline too.