Jacqueline Fernandez Currently Filming For Cirkus And Attack! Deets Inside

Jacqueline
Fernandez
is
a
busy
bee
with
a
number
of
films
lined
up
for
her.
The
actress
is
currently
shooting
for
the
Rohit
Shetty
film,
Cirkus
post
which
the
actress
will
get
onto
the
sets
of
Attack.
Talking
about
her
schedules,
Jacqueline
Fernandez
shares,
"I
have
been
shooting
for
Cirkus
and
we
are
just
about
to
wrap
this
schedule.
Next,
I
am
off
to
the
sets
of
Attack
and
we
are
shooting
for
a
romantic
number
immediately."
She
adds,
"It's
going
to
be
super
fun
filming
it
with
John.
As
I
have
been
shooting
for
Cirkus,
I
haven't
really
had
time
for
rehearsals
so
before
the
shoot
we
will
have
some
time,
but
it
will
more
or
less
be
directly
on
the
sets."