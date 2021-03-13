Jacqueline Fernandez Drops A Topless Picture And Sets Instagram On Fire!

Jacqueline Fernandez is synonymous with hotness, and we have her latest picture to prove so. The Kick actress dropped her latest picture on Instagram, and has set the internet on fire. In the picture, Jacqueline is seen lying on sofa, going all topless while posing for the camera. She captioned the picture as, "Vava."

Jacqueline enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Interestingly, within an hour of being uploaded, her picture received more than six lakh likes on Instagram. Clearly, Jacqueline knows how to leave her fans in awe.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is quite busy with her hectic work schedule. She will next be seen in Pavan Kripalani's Bhoot Police which also casts Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Recently, she shared a poster of the film and also announced the release date of her forthcoming film. For the unversed, Bhoot Police is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 10, 2021.

Apart from Bhoot Police, she will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu. Interestingly, in both the films, she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, who has earlier worked with her in Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Brothers.

Jacqueline had also shared a picture from the sets of Bachchan Pandey and captioned it as, "Had so much fun playing this character for #BachchanPandey thank you @nadiadwalagrandson @akshaykumar @wardakhannadiadwala @farhadsamji @shaanmu for making her come alive!! @kritisanon you are amazing!! Love you loads ?"

In Ram Setu, apart from Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline will be seen sharing screen space with Nushrratt Bharuccha. A couple of days ago, the trio was spotted together during script reading session with the team of Ram Setu.

Well, Jacqueline is surely on a roll!