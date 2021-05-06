Jacqueline Fernandez Feeds People Amidst COVID-19 Second Wave, Urges Fans To Help Others In Need

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's NGO You Only Live Once has partnered with an organization named Mumbai Roti Bank to feed people amidst the COVID-19 second wave. She also took to her social media handle to share pictures of the same. The pictures have the actor serving food to the people and also preparing as well as overlooking the cooking of the same. She also shared a beautiful caption with the same.

The Kick actor shared a quote from Mother Teresa that said, "Peace begins when the hungry are fed." Jacqueline further stated how Mumbai Roti Bank has prepared and distributed meals to millions of hungry people to date, even during the pandemic. She called them the perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do and that she is honoured to be of help to them during these difficult times. Take a look at the post shared by the Mrs Serial Killer actor.

Stating "We only live once", Jacqueline concluded the post by urging her fans to make this life worth it by helping others in need and sharing the stories of the kindness of those around us. Not only this, but Mumbai Roti Bank also shared a sweet message for the actor. Their post read as, "You truly made our day special! Our highest gratitude and appreciation - we are so grateful for your support. We wish you the best of luck and success in your noble and charitable endeavour. Ever since the lockdown took over the city of Mumbai, Roti Bank got right at it to make sure no one's left hungry. Today we have successfully distributed over 1 Crore meals and we plan to continue our efforts with your help as well."

Jacqueline and her team have also taken up the initiative to help children with adequate nourishment amidst the pandemic. Apart from that, the A Gentleman actor will also be distributing sanitisers and masks to the members of the Mumbai Police Force as well as the COVID-19 frontline workers. The actor had launched her YOLO foundation a few days back.

On the work front, she will be seen in the movie Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar. Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in the film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has movies like Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police and Attack on her kitty.