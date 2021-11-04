Jacqueline Fernandez Goes 'Manike Mage Hithe' With Singing Sensation Yohani; Watch Video

Jacqueline Fernandez has had a jam packed year with multiple shoots, brand commitments, her foundation and a film release taking up her time for majority of the year.

The actress who hails from Sri Lanka, came into B-Town as an outsider and worked hard to make it big in the industry all by herself. Currently Jacqueline is in her hometown where she ran into Manike Mage Hithe singing sensation Yohani and what followed sent her fans into frenzy.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media handle to upload a video of herself dancing with Manike Mage Hithe singer, Yohani. The singing sensation, who is also from Sri Lanka like Jacqueline, had a fun time dancing to her own words as the duo sent the fans into a meltdown with there cute little performance.

"When in Sri Lanka do #manikemagehithe with @yohanimusic if you are lucky enough to get hold of her 🤪 මා හිත ලගම දැවටෙනා හුරු පෙමක පැටලෙනා රුවනාරි මනහාරී සුකුමාලි නුබ තමා!!! This song is love !!! Kudos @yohanimusic @chamath_sangeeth and @satheeshan_official ❤️🤪 @shaziasamji and @piyush_bhagat I love the hook step!! ❤️❤️ kandyan sari by @todos_clothing 🎥 @dilanjan.s," Jacqueline captioned her video.

Have a look.

Jacqueline has a long list of films yet to release which includes Cirkus, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey and Attack. The actress also has a few unannounced projects and the fans are eagerly waiting for the announcements of the same.