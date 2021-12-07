Jacqueline Fernandez Is Summoned By ED On Dec 8 Regarding Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

On December 5, actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped from flying abroad by The Enforcement Directorate (ED)as she was required to join an ongoing money-laundering investigation against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Reportedly, the 36-year-old actor was stopped by the immigration authorities at the Mumbai airport on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LoC) issued by the federal probe agency. Now the latest development surrounding the case is that the actress has been summoned by the ED surrounding the case.

According to a news report in Live Mint, Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 8, Wednesday in Delhi. The Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai actress is expected to appear before the investigators who will reportedly be questioning her regarding the alleged Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrashekar. This summons had come a day after the actress was stopped from flying abroad by the officials.

Talking about the same, it was earlier reported that the Agency sleuths had reached the Mumbai airport and disallowed her travel asking her to remain in the country as she may be required to join the probe. Jacqueline Fernandez had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in multiple sessions in connection with the over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul. The agency on Saturday (December 4) had filed a charge sheet before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in this case and named Chandrashekar, his wife and six others in it.

It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Sukesh Chandrashekar had gifted Jacqueline Fernandez numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse. He is accused of cheating some people which includes some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Another Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi had also been grilled by the ED in this case. Apart from this, some pictures of Sukesh and Jacqueline also went viral on social media that further fuelled her embroilment on the case. Reportedly, Jacqueline will now be replaced by Daisy Shah in Salman Khan's Dabangg tour for which she was heading off to Dubai.