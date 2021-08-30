Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned By Enforcement Directorate As Witness In Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly is being questioned as a witness in a money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate. The reports revealed that the alleged multi-crore extortion racket was run by a known conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Sources at the ED told NDTV, that Jacqueline is not involved in the case. "She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar," the source was quoted saying.

The agency raided and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai on August 24, 2021 and found Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxurious cars in connection with the money laundering case against Chandrashekar.

"Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail," the Enforcement Directorate said in the statement after the last week's raid.

The report also said an amount of Rs 1.3 crore was allegedly seized from his possession at the time of his arrest. The investigation began after an FIR was filed with the Delhi police's economic offences wing against him. The complaint was filed based on alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

Chandrashekar allegedly struck a ₹ 50 crore deal to help the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' symbol.