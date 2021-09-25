Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned In Rs 200 Crore Alleged Cheating Case Today

Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today (September 25) regarding the alleged Rs 200 crore cheating case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. According to a news report in NDTV, this was the second time that the actress was questioned by the ED about the case. Talking about the case, the conman has been accused of allegedly cheating the former promoters of Ranbaxy namely Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh of a whopping Rs 200 crore.

The news report further stated that Jacqueline Fernandez became a suspected target for Sukesh Chandrashekar through his wife Leena Paul. An earlier news report in News 18 had stated that other celebs other than the Judwaa 2 actress have also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. Jacqueline was first questioned last month regarding the Sukesh Chandrashekar case in New Delhi for 6 hours. The report further stated that the ED is also trying to find out if Jacqueline was a beneficiary in the money laundering case.

Jacqueline Fernandez's statement will reportedly be recorded under Section 50 of PMLA reportedly. Apart from the Mrs Serial Killer actress, it was reported that actress-dancer Nora Fatehi will also be summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. Fernandez was summoned again today as her questioning was not completed in the first round.

An earlier news report in Pinkvilla had stated that the conman used to spoof call Jacqueline Fernandez from Tihar Jail. He used to pose as big and eminent personalities during those spoof calls. According to the news report, the Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai actress had gone on to believe Chandrashekhar who then had started sending her expensive chocolates and gifts.

Talking more about the money laundering case, the agency raided and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai on August 24, 2021, and found Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxurious cars in connection with the money laundering case against Chandrashekar. "Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail," the Enforcement Directorate said in the statement after this month's raid. The report had further said an amount of Rs 1.3 crore was allegedly seized from his possession at the time of his arrest.