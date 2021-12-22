Jacqueline Fernandez's Controversy With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar To Be Developed Into A Web Series?

If there is one controversy that had managed to shake the tinsel town this year, it was actress Jacqueline Fernandez coming under the scanner in the Rs 200 crore cheating case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) several times now regarding the case. Now, an OTT producer who has requested his name to be kept anonymous has revealed that this particular case has been garnering a lot of buzz and people are becoming interested to know about it, hinting that this might be good content for a web series.

The producer revealed to India Today stating, "This case is perfect fodder for a series or documentary on the subject. Hence, there is already a beeline of producers discussing how to turn this into either a movie or a web show. A few names are also being discussed on who might play Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline in the project. It is the biggest con operation we have seen in recent times."

Talking about the case, Jacqueline Fernandez came under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate after it was revealed that the conman reportedly gave her lavish gifts ranging from three bags from Gucci and Channel, two Gucci gym outfits, two pairs of diamond earrings, expensive bracelet sets and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. In the ongoing investigation, Jacqueline also revealed that she had returned the Mini Cooper car that she had also received as a gift from Chandrashekhar. A news report in India Today further stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar also gifted a BMW car to the Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai actress' sister Geraldine Fernandez and a sum total of $1,80,000 along with a Porsche car to Jacqueline's mother.

Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi's name also cropped up in the case. It was speculated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar also tried to lure the Street Dancer 3D actress with extravagant gifts. The news report has revealed the details of the conman and Nora's chat wherein the former could be seen asking if Nora likes Range Rover cars. The report added that Nora's reply was said to be, "Yes, it's a nice rough use car. It's cute, it's a statement car." To this Sukesh further replied to her stating, "I will show you more options." The conman's text to Nora lastly read as "I would highly appreciate it if you could speak for a minute to clarify everything. I hope you or your agency are not wondering why this gift. I want to make it clear that it's not being given with any kind of motive, but only because when you like a person, you give them gifts. Doing it for that reason only, nothing else."