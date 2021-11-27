Jacqueline Fernandez's Pic With Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Goes Viral, Sparks Controversy Again

A photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with Sukesh Chandrasekhar is currently going viral on social media. The picture surfaced weeks after the actor denied dating the conman. Notably, Sukesh is currently known as the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

The picture original shared by Indiatoday.com, shows the two taking a mirror selfie. The actress seems to be in a bathroom washing hands while Sukesh is giving her a kiss on the cheek.

According to the port, the picture was taken in April-June of 2021 when the millionaire conman was out on interim bail. Take a look at the picture,

Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned In Rs 200 Crore Alleged Cheating Case Today

ED sources revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar reportedly had met Jacqueline Fernandez about four times in Chennai and even arranged a private jet for her for these meetings. The portal also reported that the iPhone 12 Pro that is being seen in the conman's hands is the same with which Sukesh Chandrasekhar carried out the scam using an Israeli SIM card.

Last month in October, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for several hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving the conman Sukesh and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul.

Responding to the claims, a spokesperson for the actress had issued a statement saying, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co-operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about her relationship with the involved couple."

Meanwhile, in the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police, Sukesh Chandrashekhar along with 13 others have been accused of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore by claiming that he would facilitate her husband's release from prison.