Jacqueline Fernandez's Work With YOLO Foundation Proves That Simple Acts Of Kindness Can Go A Long Way

Jacqueline Fernandez who mapped her way from Sri Lanka to India raring to make a career in the Hindi film industry has come a long way. Being one of the most credible and bankable actress' today she has a massive fan following owing it to her on-screen performances, dance moves and a humble nature.

The actress' is one who is grounded and has always given back to the society by doing philanthropic work on an individual level. She always wished to start foundation that would support her philanthropic activities and two months back she started her very own, YOLO Foundation.

This step was taken by the actress during the peak of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The foundation upon its initiation aimed to fulfill three objectives - To distribute 1 lakh meals in a month to people in distress, To distribute masks, sanitizers to the Mumbai Police and To feed stray animals. In addition to that, the actress has also distributed raincoats to the Pune and Mumbai Police to face the unexpected showers during the pandemic.

Jacqueline through YOLO Foundation also extended help to individuals, organisation working for Covid relief, making a donation for procurement of oxygen cylinders too. Organised Food donation drives outside KEM Hospital in association with Roti Bank Foundation, performed yoga with NGO girls on International Yoga Day. All in all, Jacqueline with YOLO Foundation team aimed at building a kindness brigade that spreads kindness in the community amidst such difficult times.

Some exemplary, selfless deeds performed by the actress in just a span of two months have gone a long way. Feedings lakhs of people, thinking about those who safeguard us day and night, the voiceless on the streets is some commendable work by YOLO Foundation. We really need more people like Jacqueline Fernandez, she truly believes 'You Only Live Once' and while doing that everyone should spread positivity, kindness and give back to society as much as they can.