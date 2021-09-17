Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Summoned By Enforcement Directorate Again; Asked To Appear On September 25

It was earlier reported that Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned as a witness in a money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate. The reports had revealed that the alleged multi-crore extortion racket was run by a known conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Now the latest development suggests that the actress has been summoned by the ED again on September 25.

According to a news report in News 18, other celebs other than Jacqueline Fernandez have also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. The Judwaa 2 actress was first questioned last month regarding the Sukesh Chandrashekar case in New Delhi for 6 hours. The report further stated that the ED is trying to find out if Jacqueline was a beneficiary in the money laundering case.

Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned By Enforcement Directorate As Witness In Money Laundering Case

Jacqueline Fernandez's statement will be recorded under Section 50 of PMLA reportedly. Apart from the Mrs Serial Killer actress, Nora Fatehi will also be summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, the report further went on to say. Fernandez was summoned again as her questioning was not completed in the first round.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Dance Moves Are Worth Going 'Lat Lag Gayee' & These Songs Scream It Loud!

A news report in Pinkvilla had stated that Jacqueline Fernandez had become a victim of conman Sukesh Chandrashekar reportedly. The conman used to spoof call Jacqueline from Tihar Jail. He used to pose as big and eminent personalities during the spoof calls. According to the news report, the Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai actress had gone on to believe Sukesh who then had started sending her expensive chocolates and gifts.

Talking about the money laundering case, the agency raided and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai on August 24, 2021, and found Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxurious cars in connection with the money laundering case against Chandrashekar. "Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail," the Enforcement Directorate revealed in the statement after the last week's raid. The report further said an amount of Rs 1.3 crore was allegedly seized from his possession at the time of his arrest.