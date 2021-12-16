Jacqueline Fernandez Was Approached By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar By The Name Of Jayalalithaa?

It is not a hidden fact that actress Jacqueline Fernandez has come under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore cheating case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline has been grilled multiple times regarding the case after her speculations started doing the rounds that she was close to Chandrashekhar. The actress' pictures with the conman had also gone viral on social media. Now the latest development tells that Sukesh approached Jacqueline by the name of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Not only this, but Sukesh also replicated the office number of Union Home Minister Amit Shah while contacting the actress.

Jacqueline Fernandez who had appeared in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office recently, revealed to the authorities that she was also a victim of Sukesh Chandrashekhar as he had conned her by allegedly making a spoof call by replicating the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office number. A news report in PTI stated that Chandrashekhar had introduced himself to Jacqueline as Shekhar Ratne Vala. According to a news report in Spotboye, in its charge sheet against the conman, the ED mentioned that he was trying to contact Jacqueline several times between December 2020 and January 2021. However, the Jaane Kahaan Se Aayi Hai actress did not report the incident as she has had received such calls many times in the past.

Jacqueline Fernandez Was Showered With Gifts Worth Rs 10 Crore By Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

The report added that Jacqueline Fernandez's makeup artist then got a call wherein the caller claimed to be calling from the government office and stated that the actress needs to get in touch with Shekhar. The report went on to say that Sukesh Chandrashekhar then introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and also stated that he belongs to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's family. The alleged conman then told the Kick actress that Sun TV has many projects and that Jacqueline should also do some movies in the South Indian film industry.

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before The ED Regarding The Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case

Reportedly, during this course of time, Jacqueline Fernandez received lavish gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. These ranged from three bags from Gucci and Channel, two Gucci gym outfits, two pairs of diamond earrings, expensive bracelet sets and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. In this investigation, Jacqueline also revealed that she had returned the Mini Cooper car that she had also received as a gift from Chandrashekhar.