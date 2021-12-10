Jacqueline Fernandez Was Showered With Gifts Worth Rs 10 Crore By Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Jacqueline Fernandez has found herself under the scanner on the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of an ongoing Rs 200 crore cheating case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline has been summoned by the ED and questioned regarding the case multiple times now because of her speculated relationship with the conman. Now the latest development reveals that Chandrashekhar gifted the actress gifts worth Rs 10 crore.

A news report from the Print stated that the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted Jacqueline Fernandez three Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh and an Arabian Horse worth Rs 52 lakh. Apart from this, he also bestowed her with diamond sets and more lavish presents. The report added that the conman used to pay for the Jaane Kahan Se Ayi Hain actress' chartered flights too.

Apart from this, the report mentioned that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) furthermore traced some financial transactions in the account of Jacqueline Fernandez's sibling from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The report went on to say that the alleged conman has also boasted of planning to buy an island for the Mrs Serial Killer actress. Apart from Jacqueline, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi had also come under the scanner on the case as she was also gifted a luxurious BMW car from Sukesh.

The report mentioned that the ED has called Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi as the 'ultimate beneficiaries' in the case so they have been called for questioning. Rumours of the Race 3 actress dating Sukesh Chandrashekhar started doing the rounds after pictures of him with the actress went viral on social media. These pictures had the conman planting a kiss on the actress' cheeks. Meanwhile, Jacqueline's spokesperson had released an official statement that said, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about the relationship with the involved couple."

Jacqueline Fernandez could not head to Dubai for the Da-Bangg tour alongside Salman Khan. The actress was stopped from travelling overseas by the ED officials. However, Salman in a press conference in Riyadh today hinted that Jacqueline may join them in time for the tour.