Jaideep Ahlawat Says Karan Johar Knows What He Is Doing, Adds He Wants To Show The Audience A Dream World

Jaideep Ahlawat who garnered much fame by leading the Amazon Prime release Paatal Lok, recently opened up about filmmaker Karan Johar. Jaideep has previously worked with Karan Johar's production in Raazi, which was backed by Dharma Productions.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Jaideep opened up about his collaboration with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt. While Talking about Alia, he said that she is 'superbly talented' and called her approachable. He added, "As a human being, you can discuss anything to make the scene work. She's an amazing listener. When you say something to her, she listens to you, pinpoint. She's an amazing co-actor to work with."

Meanwhile, about Karan, he revealed that the filmmaker wants to show the audience a dream world, something different than reality. "I liked that. He knows what he's doing. But I have never worked with him as an actor, but definitely under his productions. If I ever get the opportunity, I'll find out what he's like on set. But everyone has heard stories about how emotional he is about his 'dream world stories'." Jaideep added.

While Jaideep has been a part of several big releases, he had garnered recent fame through OTT platforms much like Pankaj Tripathi, Prateek Gandhi, Manoj Bajpayee, and others.

Recently, Jaideep was also seen in Netflix's anthology produced by Karan Johar, Ajeeb Daastaans. Jaideep was a part of Shashank Khaitan's short film following the story of Babloo and Lipakshi who are stuck in a loveless marriage. He was also seen in director Dibakar Banerjee's delayed release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which released this year on Amazon Prime Video.