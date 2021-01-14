Jaipur International Film Festival Begins In Online Mode On January 15

The scare of COVID kept us away from our loved ones and not from cinema. Whatever cinemas have been made during this frightening year, are now in our hands, in our mobiles and in our desktops Enthusiasm of the entire film world from throughout the globe in this New Year is seen during the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) to be held from January 15 to 19.

This time JIFF 2021 is beginning online from Friday, January 15. In JIFF, 266 films from 44 selected countries can be seen online without any charges. Films to be seen will be available daily on Plexigo website and App from January 15 to 19. Registration is open for the audience on UFO’s Plexigo and JIFF website for viewing these movies. Registration is compulsory to view movies. Films will be shown on Plexigo. Plexigo App can be downloaded from Google Play Store or Apple Play Store.

Short and Feature stories of all films are available on JIFF and Plexigo website. Audience can choose films of their choice. All 266 films are in the competition category. Of these, 14 films are not available online for viewing. Last year 240 films were shown.

JIFF spokesperson Rajendra Bora said that award-winning films throughout the world, movies that could not be released in theatres due to COVID can be enjoyed during these five days. The movies screened during JIFF will be from every country, every language, based on all subjects and made on interesting stores during the COVID period.

JIFF spokesperson Rajendra Bora said that the films have been selected for the competition in nine categories including 53 feature fiction films, 17 documentary feature films, 123 short fiction films, 30 short documentary films, 14 short animation films, 18 mobile films, 5 web series, contains 4 songs and 2 ad films.

Padma Bhushan AR Rahman has composed music for the important film for children Atkan Chatkan and he is also the presenter of this movie.

Apart from 53 feature fiction movies to entertain, the audience has choice to view wonderful 17 documentaries of the world. It includes a 97-minute documentary of Spain's Vanessa Hudson in Arabic, English and French. This documentary is of three-time Olympic Gold Medal medallist Niccolo Campriani, who leads three refugees on a brave journey to qualify for the next Olympic Games in the Air Rifle event to achieve their Olympic dream.

Some Lover to Some Beloved is a 100-minute documentary from Pakistan. This is a story on two extraordinary Pakistani artists – Zia Mohyeddin and revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Films from Rajasthan to be screened include Tapesh Kumar’s Udaiveeer Real India Army Hero, Kamran Tak’s Suppose, Tapan Bhatt’s Shatranj and Sunil Prasad Sharma’s Tu Chhodna Ummeedon Ka Daman. Manjoor Ali’s Mharo Govind is in the competition category but is not available for screening.

JIFF 2021 is dedicated to all those great filmmakers and artists who have left us to heavenly abode in 2020. JIFF family pays tribute to them. The artists as per their year of birth – Ebrahim Alkazi, Basu Chatterjee, Pandit Jasraj, Nimmi, Kumkum, Soumitra Chatterjee, Ravi Patwardhan, Jagdeep, Ashalata Wabgaonkar, SP Balasubrahmanyum, Saroj Khan, Rahat Indori, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Asif Basra, Nishikant Kamat, Wajid Khan, Faraaz Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Award Ceremony is proposed to be held during the last week of March or in April after the films are screened online from January 15 to 19. The announcement of winner films will be done on the last day of the festival on January 19 on the JIFF website.

ALSO READ: 51st IFFI Announces Line-Up Of Programmes For OTT Platform

ALSO READ: Renuka Shahane And Onir Join KASHISH Advisory Board; The 2021 Edition Will Have The Theme, 'Unlock With Pride’