Janhit Mein Jaari: Shooting Of Nushrratt Bharuccha's Film Stalled After 4 Crew Members Test COVID-19 Positive

The
shoot
schedule
for
Janhit
Mein
Jaari
starring
Nushrratt
Bharuccha
commenced
on
26th
October,
2021
in
Gwalior
and
was
in
full
swing.
However,
when
four
members
of
the
crew
tested
positive
for
COVID
19,
the
makers
decided
to
isolate
everyone
immediately.
Not
only
that,
they
also
took
the
swift
call
to
send
everyone
back
home
without
any
further
delay.
The
shoot
schedule
will
now
commence
on
Nov
27,
post
the
mandatory
2
week
quarantine
for
everyone
present
on
the
sets,
and
the
film
will
be
completed
by
Dec
12.