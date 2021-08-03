Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao To Reunite For Sharan Sharma's Next: Report

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao who shared screen space earlier this year in the horror comedy Roohi, are reportedly teaming up again for another film. According to reports, this movie will be helmed by Sharan Sharma who made his directorial debut with Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl last year.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Sharan's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is a fictional story which is set against the backdrop of cricket.

A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, "Sharan has been planning to make a film on this story for a while now and is now all ready to take it on floors. Both Rajkummar and Janhvi will be seen as cricketers in the film and will be training to learn the sport later this year. It's a fictional tale loaded with emotions and feel-good elements."

This yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by Karan Johar and is currently in the prep stage. The makers are also in the process of locking the ensemble cast for this movie.

Prior to working on this film, Janhvi Kapoor will wrap up the shooting for her father, Boney Kapoor's production Helen, which is slated to go on floors this month. Besides this, the actress also has Dostana 2 and Good Lucky Jerry in her kitty.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao also has multiple projects in the pipeline which includes Hum Do Hamare Do, Badhaai Do and the Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT.