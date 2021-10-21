Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Are Pure BFF Goals In These Lovely Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are one of the most bankable gen-z actors in the industry. The two are often compared and pitted against each other by their fans but this has not affected their friendship over the years. Sara and Janhvi have also been workout buddies and recently the duo shared some lovely pictures with each other that set the internet on fire.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will soon be making an appearance together in Ranveer Singh's new show The Big Picture. Talking about the pictures, Janhvi and Sara can be seen posing for the pictures together and having a blast while doing the same. The two can be seen sharing giggles and holding hands in the delightful pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen sporting a balloon-sleeved peach-coloured shimmery sheer attire while Sara Ali Khan has donned a sleeveless striped black attire. Needless to say, the actresses are looking like a visual delight in the pictures. The Ghost Stories actress captioned the pictures stating, "Girls want girls." Take a look at the same.

Sara Ali Khan also went on to share the same pictures on her social media handle. She also gave a heartwarming caption to the same. The Love Aaj Kal actress wrote, "Real princesses fix each other's crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it's always a blast with you at home, at the shoot or in remote Indian towns."

In an earlier interview with a magazine, Sara Ali Khan had spoken about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor. The Coolie No 1 actress had said that she has known Janhvi Kapoor since her college days. Sara had gone on to recall the days when she had shed some weight and used to hang out with Janhvi in Los Angeles or in Bombay.

Sara Ali Khan had revealed that she has not hung out with Janhvi Kapoor in recent times since both of them have been busy with their lives. The Kedarnath actress had added that whenever they meet up, there is always a mutual admiration for each other's work. Sara also recalled an interesting conversation with Janhvi wherein they had ended up discussing a saree comparison that they were featured in on Instagram.