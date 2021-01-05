Janhvi Kapoor Buys New House Worth Rs 39 Crore Spread Across 3 Floors In Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan's New Home In Mumbai

A few months ago, in mid 2020, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan purchased two sprawling apartments in a high-rise building in Juhu. The penthouse and apartment cost the actor close to Rs 97 crore. Hrithik has also treated his fans with an uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea on his Instagram account.

Alia Bhatt Also Purchased A New House In Mumbai

According to reports, Alia Bhatt has also purchased a flat in boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's building in 2020, which has also debuted on her IG account. Fans are now waiting for Janhvi to share a glimpse of the new space as she is known to shares pictures and clips from her home with her sister Khushi on Instagram.

Janhvi And Kartik Spotted In Goa

Currently, she is holidaying in Goa with her Dostana 2 co-star and rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan. The two were recently spotted on the streets of Goa by fans, and pictures quickly went viral on social media. Apart from Karan Johar's Dostana 2, Janhvi will also be seen in Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao.