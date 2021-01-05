Janhvi Kapoor Buys New House Worth Rs 39 Crore Spread Across 3 Floors In Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor, who debuted in Bollywood with 2018 release Dhadak, has become a household name after two films. The actress last seen in Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, recently bought a new house in Mumbai's plush suburban vicinity Juhu.
According to a report in squarefeatindia.com, Janhvi bought the multi-crore property at the beginning of December 2020, which cost her a whopping Rs 78 lakh of stamp duty charges. She is now a proud owner of three massive flats in a residential building in the upmarket JVPD locality, which is also close to Amitabh Bachchan's locality.
Janhvi reportedly paid a staggering amount of Rs 39 crore for all the three apartments. The 3,456 square foot property is reportedly spaced across 14th, 15th and 16th floors, and has access to six car parking spaces. This is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity took advantage of the new stamp duty rate in Mumbai and bought property.
Hrithik Roshan's New Home In Mumbai
A few months ago, in mid 2020, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan purchased two sprawling apartments in a high-rise building in Juhu. The penthouse and apartment cost the actor close to Rs 97 crore. Hrithik has also treated his fans with an uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea on his Instagram account.
Alia Bhatt Also Purchased A New House In Mumbai
According to reports, Alia Bhatt has also purchased a flat in boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's building in 2020, which has also debuted on her IG account. Fans are now waiting for Janhvi to share a glimpse of the new space as she is known to shares pictures and clips from her home with her sister Khushi on Instagram.
Janhvi And Kartik Spotted In Goa
Currently, she is holidaying in Goa with her Dostana 2 co-star and rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan. The two were recently spotted on the streets of Goa by fans, and pictures quickly went viral on social media. Apart from Karan Johar's Dostana 2, Janhvi will also be seen in Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao.
ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Others Have A Gala Time At Manish Malhotra's Dinner Party
ALSO READ: Pics: A Tour Of Hrithik Roshan's Sea-Facing Home Where He Is Quarantining With Ex-Wife & Kids!