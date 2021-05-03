Janhvi Kapoor Watches Irrfan Khan Starrer Life In A Metro, Calls Him 'Iconic'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's demise on April 29, 2020, was a huge loss for the entire film industry. The actor had a glorious body of work in the industry and his performances in the same were nothing less than a visual delight for the cinema lovers. Actor Janhvi Kapoor's latest post is just proof of that. The actor recently took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her watching one of the late actor's movies. Along with the same, she also had an apt caption dedicated to Irrfan.

Talking about the same, Janhvi Kapoor could be seen watching the film Life In A Metro. The actor shared a boomerang video of an endearing scene featuring Irrfan and his co-star Konkona Sen Sharma. She also shared another post of the Life Of Pi actor from the film. The actor captioned the post stating, "Iconic." Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, Irrfan's family members along with many of his industry friends remembered him on his death anniversary recently. The Piku actor's son Babil Khan also spoke about his loss and remembered his father. Speaking to The Times Of India, he said, "You can't experience something that someone has experienced. The biggest loss I have - see, I really don't have friends. I have a very, very close circle. And he was my best friend. I don't know how to explain the relationship... If you ever saw us together, you wouldn't be able to make out if I was his son- we had a ball, man! We fought also like children."

Babil had further added that many people advised him to get over this phase but he said that it will be never possible for him to get over the void that his father left. Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 after battling a colon infection. The actor was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium that also starred Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and others in pivotal roles. For the unversed, the late actor's son Babil Khan will soon be making his debut with the Netflix movie Qala.