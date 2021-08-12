Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 1 Year Of Gunjan Saxena, Thanks Director Sharan Sharma & Gunjan Ma'am

Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi are celebrating one-year anniversary of the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress said she is extremely nostalgic in her post dedicated to the cast and crew of the film. Janhvi also expressed her gratitude towards the director Sharan Sharma and former Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Janhvi shared a string of BTS images from the sets with Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij, and Ayesha Raza. She captioned the Instagram post saying, "Nothing I ever say will do enough justice to what this journey has meant to me. I could have never even dreamt of a creative process that felt so pure and enriching, in every way. And I'm so grateful for all the people that helped make it that way, and most of all to Gunjan Mam for letting us be privy to her spirit and her rare sincerity, something that continues to guide me and shape my outlook in everything I try to do."

She also thanked the director for "recognising and making us all feel the importance of what this story stood for." She added that because of the filmmakers, trusting the process feel more fruitful than daunting. It was "more valuable than any reward we as a team could have asked for #GunjanSaxena."

Take a look at the photos:

Angad Bedi Reveals Shanaya Kapoor Worked On Sets Of Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, Photo Goes Viral

Angad Bedi, who was seen playing Janhvi's brother also celebrated the anniversary. Tagging director Sharan Sharma and Janhvi. He reminisced memories from the sets he added that he made friends that will never be forgotten.

Gunjan Saxena Says She 'Wasn't Given Opportunity To Raise Objections To The Film'

The Netflix film that released last year, was surrounded by several controversies including a legal battle about the Indian Air Force's negative portrayal and the inappropriate portrayal of its work culture in the movie.