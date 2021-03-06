Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Birthday Celebration Pictures Of The Actor Scream Fun

One of the most sought after gen-next star, Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 today. The actor has rung on her birthday on the sets of her film Good Luck Jerry. Even though it is a working birthday for Janhvi, the inside pictures from her birthday celebration look fun-filled.

Janhvi Kapoor along with her team took to their social media handles to share some beautiful pictures from her birthday celebration. One of the actor's team members shared a picture of the Roohi actor cutting her cake. Janhvi looks pretty in a casual white sweatshirt which she has paired up with white pants. While she can be seen cutting a yummy cake, her vanity can be seen decorated with balloons and streamers with the number '24' etched up on the wall.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared an adorable picture of one of her team member clutching a sign which says, 'I came here for the cake.' The Ghost Stories actor also shared a glimpse of her tasty looking birthday cake on her social media account. One of her team members also shared some delightful pictures of the actor posing with her team during the celebrations. Take a look at the lovely pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor were also spotted leaving the city ahead of her birthday. The two are rumoured to be leaving for Punjab where the actor is shooting for Good Luck Jerry to celebrate her birthday. Meanwhile, Janhvi will also have her much-awaited film, Roohi release on the big screens soon. The horror-comedy-drama will have the actor star alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The movie is slated to release on March 11, 2021, and has been helmed by Hardik Mehta.

Janhvi has been garnering a lot of praises for her performance in the song, 'Nadiyon Paar' from the film which was unveiled recently by the makers. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the much-awaited film Dostana 2. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and newbie Laksh Lalwani in the movie. Talking about her film, Good Luck Jerry, it has been helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and will be releasing in May, this year.