Janhvi Kapoor Goes Back To Basics, Ditches Mini Skirt For Comfy Jeans

Janhvi Kapoor who is currently busy with the promotional events for the recent release Roohi, is winning hearts with her girl next door style. The actress recently revealed that she always prefers jeans over mini skirts.

Taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi shared her dazzling recent look for an event. In the picture, she can be seen posing in a crop top with a big bow and a shimmery mini skirt. However, the gallery post also had pictures of what happens after a fabulous event.

Giving a sneak peek, the pictures show Janhvi trying to change inside her car and slip into a t-shirt and pair of jeans before catching a flight. She captioned the post as, "? it was a relaxed day ?"

Soon after, Janhvi shared pictures in a new simple look, wearing a plain white tee and blue jeans. She paired the look with nude make up and hair in a half updo. Janhvi posed showing off six neckpieces, hoop earrings and a couple of rings on her fingers. She captioned the post as "Back to basics ? ?￰ﾟﾏﾼ"

Take a look:

Janhvi who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, has garnered a fanbase for her kind-hearted acts and sweet nature. The actress is often appreciated for her behaviour towards her fans and her staff. After Dhadak, she was seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her latest release Roohi is a horror-comedy, which sees her sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Janhvi has a busy 2021 as she will also be gearing up for releases like Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, and Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry.

