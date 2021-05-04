Janhvi Kapoor Graces The Cover Of A Magazine, Says 'It Was Shot Before Lockdown'

Janhvi Kapoor often entices her fans with some lovely pictures of herself on her social media handle. Her recent post was no different as the actor shared one of her photoshoot pictures, wherein she can be seen on the cover page of a magazine. However, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 second wave, the actor made sure to give a lockdown disclaimer while sharing the post.

Talking about the cover picture, Janhvi looks stunning. The Dhadak actor is seen posing while in water, sporting a swimwear consisting of a shimmery white blouse along with a waist cover-up of the same material. However, it was her caption along with the post that commanded attention.

The actor clarified in the caption that posting this picture was pre-committed and that this photoshoot was shot before the lockdown during her recent Maldives trip. The Ghost Stories actor added that the shoot happened in a safe and cautious manner. Furthermore, she also enquired about the well-being of her fans as she concluded the post. Take a look at the same.

This is not the first time that the actor was careful to share a disclaimer like this. Earlier, Janhvi had shared a brief caption when she graced yet another cover page of a magazine, on how it was a pre-committed post and had been shot before the lockdown. Her message had read as, "In these trying times, I know it's important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always." Take a look at the post.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the movie Good Luck Jerry. The movie will also be starring Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The actor also has the much-awaited movie Dostana 2, also starring debutante Laksh Lalwani, in her kitty. The film was recently in the news as Kartik Aaryan was ousted from the project.