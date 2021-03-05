Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight To Behold In An Ivory Saree; Makes Trolls' Jaws Drop With Her Killer Look

From the past few days, actress Janhvi Kapoor has been in the headlines for all the right reasons. Ever since the trailer of her upcoming film Roohi has been released, netizens are quite impressed with her choice of scripts, and an improvement in her craft. Now, Janhvi is garnering praise for her exquisite look for the film's promotion, and all of Janhvi's fans are daring the trolls to mock her.

Janhvi chose an ivory coloured saree designed by none other than Manish Malhotra, who shares a very warm bond with her. Janhvi left her hair open and finished her look with nude makeup. The pictures of the Dhadak actress has created a stir on Instagram and her followers are completely in awe of her beauty.

While some are sending love to her for going all traditional for her film promotions, others are mesmerised with her beauty and said that her look reminds them of her mother Sridevi, who's no more among us.

"Glad that young generation is finally promoting traditional looks. Sridevi mam must be proud of you gurlll," wrote a netizen.

"Being beautiful is in your blood," wrote another netizen.

"Your performance from trailer to song was a tight slap on haters face! SO PROUD OF YOU," wrote another Instagram user.

One more social media user commented on her post saying, "Slaying in saree. Good luck for Roohi you are making us proud."

On a related note, Roohi is helmed by Hardik Mehta and the film also casts Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the comedy-horror is all set to hit the theatres on March 11, 2021.

