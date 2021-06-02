Janhvi Kapoor: It's Hard To Go To Sleep Knowing There Is So Much Pain, Helplessness & Suffering In The Country

As India continues its battle against the second wave of COVID-19, actress Janhvi Kapoor says that it is hard for her to go to sleep knowing that there's so much of pain, helplessness and suffering in our country right now. Janhvi also said that she feels guilty for not doing enough for the people, who are suffering because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"And you feel guilty for not doing enough. I've realised, now more than ever, what a place of immense privilege some of us are in. The only thing people in my position can do is help people around them," said the Dhadak actress.

With respect to work, Janhvi has a couple of projects in her kitty- Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht. However, when she made her debut in 2018 with Dharma Productions' Dhadak, she had to deal with a major personal loss, as she lost her mother Sridevi.

Recalling those days, Janhvi said, "Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether."

When asked how she dealt with the success of Dhadak at the box office, the Roohi actress said that during Dhadak's release, her first thought was that she needs to get better.

"But I remember going to Gaiety Galaxy (Mumbai) and seeing people dancing to Zingaat, and that truly made me happy. Your entire career is based on whether the audience likes you or not, so it is important to tap into the pulse of what they want," said Janhvi.

Well, in the last three years, Janhvi has surely improvised on her craft and we're sure that she will only get better in her upcoming films.