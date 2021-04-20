Janhvi Kapoor Lip-Syncs To ‘Kajra Re’ For This Hilarious Reason, See Video

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her social media handle to share a hilarious video. The actor can be seen lip-syncing to the hit dance number 'Kajra Re' from the movie Bunty Aur Babli in the video. However, it is her caption on the video that will leave one in splits.

Janhvi can be seen sitting on a bench sporting a white tank top and blue shorts. She soon lip-syncs to the words, "Mera Chain Wain Sab Ujada" with a perturbed expression. The Dhadak actor captions the video stating, "When you realize your Filmfare red carpet outfit is not fitting you on the d-day." Fans could not stop themselves from flooding the posts with laughter emojis. Take a look at the video shared by the Ghost Stories actor.

Meanwhile, Janhvi recently won the internet by taking the Up challenge as she grooved to Cardi B's song 'Up' along with her friends and trainer Namrata Purohit. The Gunjan Saxena actor shared two videos wherein in one of them she can be seen slaying the hook steps of the song with her trainer while in the other she can be seen dancing with her friends by the poolside. By the looks of it, the actor can be seen having a gala time in her vacation with her close ones. Take a look at the videos.

Janhvi also shared some stunning pictures from her vacation in Bollywood's current favourite holiday destination, Maldives. Sharing some delightful pictures from the same, she also mentioned in her caption that she totally gets the hype around the place. The actor had recently wrapped up her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry.

Talking about the same, the movie has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sushant Singh and Mita Vashisht in the lead roles. The actor will also be seen in the movie Dostana 2 which will also mark the debut of actor Laksh Lalwani in Bollywood. The film was in the news recently for Kartik Aaryan being ousted out from the same. She also had Karan Johar's ambitious film Takht on the pipeline but the film has taken a back seat for now due to delays in production.

