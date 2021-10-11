Janhvi Kapoor Meets Paralympians At A Felicitation Ceremony For Their Historic Performance At Tokyo Olympics

Janhvi
Kapoor
met
Paralympians
in
Delhi
today.
She
was
in
the
capital
at
a
felicitation
ceremony
for
the
Paralympians
for
their
historic
performance
at
the
Tokyo
Paralympics
that
happened
last
month.
She
was
joined
by
father
Boney
Kapoor
and
they
both
had
travelled
from
Dehradoon
where
Janhvi
starrer
film
Mili,
produced
by
Boney
Kapoor
was
being
shot.
Speaking
about
the
meeting,
Janhvi
said,
“It
is
very
inspiring
to
see
what
they
have
achieved.
They
have
made
the
country
proud.
I
am
happy
to
have
met
them.”