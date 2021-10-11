    For Quick Alerts
      Janhvi Kapoor Meets Paralympians At A Felicitation Ceremony For Their Historic Performance At Tokyo Olympics

      Janhvi Kapoor met Paralympians in Delhi today. She was in the capital at a felicitation ceremony for the Paralympians for their historic performance at the Tokyo Paralympics that happened last month. She was joined by father Boney Kapoor and they both had travelled from Dehradoon where Janhvi starrer film Mili, produced by Boney Kapoor was being shot.

      Speaking about the meeting, Janhvi said, “It is very inspiring to see what they have achieved. They have made the country proud. I am happy to have met them.”

      On asked if she would want to be part of a sports film, she said, “I have met Arunima Sinha and her story is very inspiring. I would love to play her on screen.”

      She also launched the book 'Vichhoda’ written by Harinder Sikka of Sehmat Calling fame.

      Monday, October 11, 2021, 22:08 [IST]
      X