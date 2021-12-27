Janhvi Kapoor Offers Her Prayers At The Tirumala Shrine, Dons A Lovely Traditional Attire

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted by the paparazzi visiting the holy Tirumala Shrine, in Andhra Pradesh along with her friend. The actress was seen sporting a beautiful traditional attire while doing the same. The temple is touted to be one of the richest Hindu temples in the world.

According to the news report in Telangana Today, Janhvi Kapoor was one of the VIP devotees at the shrine who availed the Darshan. The Ghost Stories actress was spotted wearing a traditional pink and golden saree that she paired up with a gold-coloured blouse. Janhvi tied her hair to a neat bun and wore a Bindi and a mask along with the same.

Janhvi Kapoor On Shooting For Helen Remake: We Had One Schedule Which Broke Me Physically & Mentally

Janhvi Kapoor was seen holding her friend's hands during her Darshan. The news report further added that the Roohi actress received a Prasadam and blessings from the priest at the Ranganayakulu Mandap. Take a look at the picture of the actress that was shared by one of her fan clubs on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in an earlier candid interview with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she feels she has not given enough to a character if she has not emotionally drained herself while portraying the same. The Dhadak actress said, "I think I'm a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest an actor possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I'm not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven't given it my everything. And that is something I'm learning through the film I'm doing right now." Janhvi further added, "We had one schedule which was I think it broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I'm on right now feels like a holiday" hinting towards her working in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Being Clicked Outside The Gym, Anil Kapoor Complains His Pictures Are Never Taken

Apart from that, Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about working with the director of the Helen remake, Mathukutty Xavier. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress said, "I'm shooting for the remake of this Malayalam film called Helen. And I love working with Mathu sir (Helen director Mathukutty Xavier), He just makes life so easy, which is why I'm like, 'I'm not suffering enough'. I feel like I need to inflict some amount of anxiety on myself to feel like I've delivered which isn't always necessary I think."