Janhvi Kapoor On Dostana 2 Being Derailed After Kartik Aaryan's Exit From It: It Is Like A Heartbreak

When Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani, netizens were supremely excited for the film. However, even before the completion of the film, Kartik Aaryan was ousted from the project and since then, there has been no update about Dostana 2.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Film Companion, Janhvi opened up about films like Dostana 2 and Takht being derailed that said that it's heartbreaking.

She said that she has a habit of dreaming, fantasizing and visualising things hence, she often ends up getting disappointed when things don't go as per her expectations.

"In fact, just two days ago, I was expecting to get signed on for a film that I was really excited to do but I think because of dates it couldn't happen or at least I was told it was dates. But again in my head, I had finished shooting the film, I had worn all my costumes, I had done all the comedy scenes, I had a blast. Honestly, it's like a heartbreak but it's a huge part of the job. I feel like, until I have signed the film and I am on the film set, actually even then Dostana to I was on the film set also. Until the film is nearing release, I don't think you should believe that it has happened," said Janhvi.

With respect to work, Janhvi is gearing up for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the film is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah and Aanand L Rai, and also features Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Jaswant Singh Dalal and Sushant Singh in key roles.