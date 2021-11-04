Janhvi Kapoor On Her Diwali Plans: I Will Pray For Positivity To Continue In The Coming Days

The festival of Diwali has already kickstarted with people across the country basking in the festive spirits and enjoying the celebrations with their near and dear ones. For actress Janhvi Kapoor, this year, Diwali signifies hope. In an interaction with ETimes, the Roohi actress opened up on her Diwali plans for this year.

On being asked if she plans in to ring in the festival, Janhvi told the tabloid that she won't be celebrating it in a big way as she wishes to be respectful to all those who have been affected by the pandemic, adding that she will be honouring the sacredness of this day with a family puja.

ETimes quoted her as saying, "I think there is definitely a lot more hope this time around, a lot more certainty about how to go about things. But I don't know if I am ready for a big celebration, because I want to be respectful to all those who have suffered immeasurable losses during this pandemic. I believe in honouring the sacredness of the day, which I plan to do with a family puja. And I will pray for this positivity to continue in the coming days."

She also shared her fond memories of celebrating Diwali with her late actress-mother Sridevi and said, "It's such a fun festival, which I have always associated with spending time with the family, getting together and eating great food. I remember, as a kid, we would all meet up at my daadi's place, for a sumptuous family meal, before heading off to our respective parties. I have beautiful memories of celebrating Diwali with my mom (Sridevi) at her house in Chennai."

Janhvi also talked about her favourite part of this festival of lights and said, "Apart from the food," says Janhvi, adding, "I like organising a small puja at home and dad's office. I love to help with the Diwali decor. But, the Diwali cleaning part is definitely not for me."

With respect to films, Janhvi will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's production Good Luck Jerry and the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen.