Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note On Wrapping Mili; 'I Hope We Make You Proud Papa'

Janhvi Kapoor is stepping into Anna Ben's shoes for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Mathukutty Xavier who marked his directorial debut with this survival thriller, is helming the Hindi version as well which is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi recently wrapped up the shooting of this film and later took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note in which she shared her experience of working on this movie. Calling it her most inspiring journey, the Dhadak actress was all praise for the director and her father. She also posted a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

The first photo shows a clapperboard with 'Mili' written on it and Janhvi giving a take behind it. In the second photo, Janhvi and Boney are in the midst of a conversation. We then get a few glimpses of Janhvi's character of a waiter at a fast food joint. One of them even features her filming a scene with co-star Manoj Pahwa.

Janhvi captioned the pictures as, "It's a wrap! #Milli ❤️ My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn't the only reason this film is so special to me- it's been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it's still the closest thing to magic. And it's worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa ❤️ thank you for this journey."

The Malayalam film Helen revolves around an ordinary suburban girl who suddenly disappears, leaving her loved ones in a desperate search as she must face the ultimate battle-the one for her life.