Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How She Spent Her First Paycheck

Late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's production Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter in 2018. The romantic drama was an official adaptation of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster Sairat which starred Rinki Rajguru and Akash Thosar in leading roles.

In a recent interview with a leading publication, Janhvi revealed how she spent her first paycheck. The actress said that she used the money to buy tickets for travelling.

Arjun Kapoor On His Equation With Janhvi Kapoor Before Sridevi's Demise: There Were Silences

Janhvi told Peacock Magazine, "I really don't know, I think I used to buy my tickets to travel somewhere. I think London... No, New York." On being asked what's her ideal date night outfit, the actress quipped, "nice, well-fitted simple black dress with sneakers."

In the same interview, Janhvi was also asked to associate one celebrity with words and phrases like 'sorry, not sorry' (Sara Ali Khan), 'psyche' (Sonam Kapoor), 'that's so fetch' (Khushi Kapoor), 'can't even' (she named herself), and 'on fleek' (Alia Bhatt).

Janhvi Kapoor Watches Irrfan Khan Starrer Life In A Metro, Calls Him 'Iconic'

Last year in a chat with Hindustan Times, Janhvi had opened up on actors tend to get slotted in Bollywood and said, "In my time in the film industry so far, people are quick to slot you in whatever they feel. After Dhadak, I don't know if people really understood what I am capable of, that was quite confusing. Although I am very happy with the fact that the film did such business, it was a mixed sentiment after the release. I could gauge it from the offers I was getting."

She had added, "After Gunjan: The Kargil Girl, I am getting all similar author-backed, female led roles. If people want to see you in a certain light, they will always see you in that. I am just trying to find new things." The actress had said that she is looking out for opportunities where she can be the best. She had said that competition means different to different people and that it may not necessarily be box office numbers.

With respect to Janhvi's upcoming projects, the Roohi actress will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's production Good Lucky Jerry.