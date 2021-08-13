Janhvi Kapoor's Emotional Note On Mom Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Everything Is For You, Always

Janhvi Kapoor shared a close bond with her late mother Sridevi. On the latter's 58th birth anniversary today (August 13), the Dhadak actress penned a heartfelt tribute to her late mother who passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018.

The Gunjan Saxena star shared a throwback picture with her mom and captioned it as, "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you."

Have a look at her post.

Speaking about her equation with her late mother, Janhvi Kapoor had revealed in an interview with Brides Today, "She [mom] wasn't working for a large part of my childhood, I was already in my teens when she did English Vinglish. I idolise her work ethic from the get-go. She gave her 100 per cent to everything, be it to films or to her family and that's the personality trait that I adore."

"For films, she was like a horse with blinkers, and at home she was the best host and the most entertaining and fun person to be with," she had further added.

Sridevi was married to producer Boney Kapoor and the couple has daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak in 2018 soon after her mother's death, will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry and Karan Johar's Dostana 2.