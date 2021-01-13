Janhvi Kapoor's Film Shoot In Punjab Disrupted By Farmer Groups Demanding To Know Her Opinion

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's upcoming project Good Luck Jerry in Punjab's Bassi Pathana city of Fatehgarh Sahib. Earlier this week, the film's shoot was reportedly disrupted as a group of farmers gathered outside the venue demanding the actress' opinion on farmers' protests against farm laws.

A tweet by ANI shared pictures from the incident and reported, "Punjab: Farmer groups gathered outside the venue in Bassi Pathana city of Fatehgarh Sahib, where shooting for a film, starring Janhvi Kapoor was going on Jan 11. They demanded her opinion on farmers' protest against farm laws. They later went back upon being assurance by the crew." (sic)

The report by ANI revealed that the group went back after they were assured by the film crew. Janhvi then opened up about the farmers protesting and showed her support. Taking to her Instagram profile she had said that farmers are "at the heart" of our country and she "recognises and values" the role that they play.

Punjab: Farmer groups gathered outside the venue in Bassi Pathana city of Fatehgarh Sahib, where shooting for a film, starring Janhvi Kapoor was going on Jan 11. They demanded her opinion on farmers' protest against farm laws. They later went back upon being assurance by the crew pic.twitter.com/4Ra7iYaace — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

"Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers," the caption read.

Talking about the film, Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Backed by Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, the film is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. Janhvi is expected to continue shooting for the film till March, 2021.

In 2021, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in films such as Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi Afzana, Karan Johar's directorial Takht and Kartik Aryan's film Dostana 2.

ALSO READ: Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Starts Shooting For Aanand L Rai's Production; First Look Out

ALSO READ: Ali Abbas Zafar On Casting Janhvi Kapoor In Mr India Trilogy: Boney Kapoor Will Be Happy If That Happens